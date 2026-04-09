Vendor killed by mob after he hacked driver to death over parking dispute in Bihar

PATNA: A roadside vendor publicly hacked a pick-up van driver to death over a parking dispute in Bihar’s Araria district on Thursday. In retaliation, a mob beat the vendor to death.
According to eyewitnesses, a dispute arose between pickup van driver Ali Hussain and the “sattu” vendor Rahul alias Ravi Chauhan over the parking of the vehicle at the local vegetable market in Forbesganj.
During the altercation, the vendor severed the driver's neck with a sharp knife, leaving him dead. The blow to the victim's neck was so forceful that his head was nearly severed from his torso. Later, the accused fled from the spot.
Outraged locals accompanied by family members of the driver ambushed the accused’s house, dragged him out, took him to the scene of crime and beat him mercilessly with sticks and iron rods. The vendor was killed in the presence of police personnel.
The police personnel remained a mute spectator, which emboldened the mob responsible for the murder of Chauhan, a local resident said.
The police later sent both bodies to Foresganj sadar hospital for the post-mortem examination.
Superintendent of police (SP), Araria, Jitendra Kumar said that additional police force has been deployed in the town to thwart any retaliatory action. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation, which is under control,” he told the media.
Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took a swipe over the state government for its failure to check crime.
Referring to the incident in Araria, Yadav said that the law and order stood exposed as police failed to prevent the frenzied mob to attack in retaliation. “Such incidents are taking place on a day-to-day basis. People feel scared following frequent attacks by criminals,” he said.