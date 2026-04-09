Vendor killed by mob after he hacked driver to death over parking dispute in Bihar

PATNA: A roadside vendor publicly hacked a pick-up van driver to death over a parking dispute in Bihar’s Araria district on Thursday. In retaliation, a mob beat the vendor to death.

According to eyewitnesses, a dispute arose between pickup van driver Ali Hussain and the “sattu” vendor Rahul alias Ravi Chauhan over the parking of the vehicle at the local vegetable market in Forbesganj.

During the altercation, the vendor severed the driver's neck with a sharp knife, leaving him dead. The blow to the victim's neck was so forceful that his head was nearly severed from his torso. Later, the accused fled from the spot.

Outraged locals accompanied by family members of the driver ambushed the accused’s house, dragged him out, took him to the scene of crime and beat him mercilessly with sticks and iron rods. The vendor was killed in the presence of police personnel.