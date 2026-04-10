Hoax bomb threat email triggers security scare at Bihar Assembly

PATNA: Senior police officers were on their toes after a fresh email threat to blow up the Bihar Assembly was received on Friday.

Confirming the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sachivalaya, Anu Kumari said, “We received information that an email containing a bomb threat was received by Bihar Legislative Assembly officials.”

Police swung into action and launched a search of the Assembly premises. Visitors’ entry was immediately restricted and a dog squad was pressed into service. So far, no objectionable items have been found, a senior police officer said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma also inquired about the search operation. “Necessary instructions have been given to the officers concerned,” the SSP said.