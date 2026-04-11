10 killed, several injured in bus-pickup van collision in Bihar's Katihar

PATNA: At least ten people were killed, and 25 others were injured following a collision between a bus and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The mishap took place near Gerabari under the Korha police station limits in Katihar.

Police said that 25 people were initially admitted to hospitals, but some of them were discharged after first aid.

Shikhar Choudhary, superintendent of police (SP), Katihar, said that the accident took place on the National Highway-31 under the Korha police station limits. Both vehicles have been seized.

"Further investigation is underway," SP told the media. He further said that the casualty figure may increase as the condition of several injured was stated to be serious.