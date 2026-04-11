Bihar bans private practice by govt doctors

PATNA: The Bihar government on Saturday banned private practice by its doctors and announced that they will instead receive a non-practising allowance (NPA).

The Health Department issued an official order stating that government doctors in Bihar will no longer be permitted to engage in private practice. Under the state government’s “7-Nischaya-3” (seven resolves) initiative, private practice has been prohibited for doctors and medical teachers working under the Allopathy system in the Bihar Health Service cadre, Bihar Medical Education Service cadre, and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology.

The state government has approved the Health Department’s proposal in this regard. Detailed guidelines on the non-practising allowance (NPA) and the incentive amount to be paid to doctors will be issued after approval by the competent authority.

A resolution to this effect has been issued by Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh. It states that any government doctor found engaged in private practice will face action in accordance with the rules.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s new social media rules for government employees also came into effect on Saturday. Violations will be treated as misconduct and may attract strict action. Approved in January as the Bihar Government Servants' Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and notified by the Governor under Article 309, the guidelines aim to ensure discipline and maintain institutional integrity online.