Bihar man held after offering foreign agency help to breach PM Modi’s security

A man has been arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district for allegedly sending a message to a foreign intelligence agency’s website, claiming he could compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in exchange for money, police said.

The accused, Amal Kumar Tiwari from Simri, was apprehended on Thursday night. A laptop, mobile phones and other digital evidence were seized from his residence.

According to a PTI report police said that , Tiwari had posted a message on the website of a US-based intelligence agency, seeking payment in return for breaching the Prime Minister’s security. Investigators found multiple VPNs and applications on his phone that were used to access the dark web.

Police also recovered fake identity documents, which were allegedly being used for cybercrimes.

During interrogation, Tiwari confessed to his involvement in the incident. He was earlier booked in a case related to threatening to hack the Kolkata airport website, officials said.

He is currently being questioned by police and central agencies.

(With PTI inputs)