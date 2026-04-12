BJP appoints Shivraj Singh Chouhan as party's central observer ahead of Bihar CM swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation over who will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accelerated the selection process by appointing Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party’s central observer.

The decision was taken on Sunday, just three days ahead of the anticipated swearing in ceremony, likely to be held on April 15 in Patna.

The move to install a new Chief Minister from the BJP quota follows the election of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha.

Kumar formally took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Upper House on April 10, triggering discussions around the formation of a new government in Bihar, with the BJP expected to nominate the Chief Minister from its quota.