Non-bailable warrant issued against JD(U) MLA in land grab case; police launch hunt over mafia links

PATNA: Trouble for controversial JD(U) MLA Amrendra Kumar Pandey, alias Pappu Yadav, has deepened after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

He is accused of patronising land mafias operating in Gopalganj district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari has constituted two teams to arrest the MLA and his associates, who have reportedly gone underground. Sources said one team is camping in Patna to execute the warrant.

The legislator’s brother, Satish Pandey, known for his muscle power, is also wanted in the case. Officials said action against the Kuchaikote MLA was initiated based on revelations made by four persons arrested earlier.

The MLA and his associates are accused of illegal land grabbing and providing shelter to land grabbers in the district.

“Police recently received several complaints about illegal land grabbing,” the SP said.

A chartered accountant, identified as Rahul Tiwari, is also wanted. Police said searches are underway to nab all the accused.

The action against the JD(U) lawmaker and his associates has sparked political heat ahead of the swearing-in of a new government led by a BJP chief minister.