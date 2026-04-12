Posters in Patna pitch Nishant Kumar as Bihar’s ‘future Chief Minister’

Janata Dal (United) workers on Sunday reportedly put up posters across Patna calling for Nishant Kumar to be made the “future Chief Minister of Bihar”.
The posters, put up early morning by supporters identifying themselves as “Nitish sevaks”, urged Nishant Kumar to “come out of the shadows” and take on a leadership role. One of the posters read in Hindi: “We do not need bulldozer, nor riots-unrest in Bihar. We need loknayak. It is time for him to come out of the shadow. We need youth leader Nishant Kumar,” and carried images of several party leaders.
Nishant Kumar is likely to take up the mantle of being the Deputy Chief Minister. However, no official confirmation on the post of CM or Dy CM has been announced as of yet.
The posters appeared days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. His shift to the Upper House is being seen as part of a broader political transition, though he continues to remain central to Bihar’s political landscape and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.
His transition to the Rajya Sabha effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar on assuming office as a Rajya Sabha MP, describing him as one of the country’s most experienced leaders and praising his contributions to governance and Bihar’s development.
(With inputs from ANI)