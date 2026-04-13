Bihar's new CM will not have people's mandate: LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: A day before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to step down amid a change of guard in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday claimed that the new NDA government headed by a BJP chief minister would lack the people’s mandate, alleging it would be controlled by two leaders from Gujarat.

Addressing the media at the RJD headquarters in Patna, Tejashwi, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed that the two leaders would decide who becomes the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

He asserted that the NDA had contested the last Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and therefore any new chief minister would lack the people’s mandate.

He further alleged that Bihar’s treasury was empty at a time at the transition of power in the state.

“The government does not have money to pay salaries to MLAs and MLCs. The money that should be spent on development works is not being spent anywhere,” he alleged.