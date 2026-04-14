'Murder of Constitution': Bihar Congress accuses BJP on Ambedkar Jayanti amid CM change

PATNA: The Bihar Congress on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were imposing a new Chief Minister on Bihar, calling the development a subversion of democratic norms.
Bihar Congress’ media department chairman Rajesh Rathore alleged that the Constitution was effectively “murdered” in Bihar on the occasion of Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. A democratically elected Chief Minister has been shown the door, he claimed.
A Congress leader stated, “Today, Bihar will receive a chief minister imposed upon it by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, a name that has not yet been revealed. It will likely be disclosed by this evening. Why did Narendra Modi and Amit Shah choose the very birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as the date to commit this 'murder of democracy'? BJP’s top leaders want to demonstrate that they stand above the Constitution and hence did it on this date.”
A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, claimed that the new NDA government, to be headed by a BJP Chief Minister, would lack people’s mandate as it would be controlled by two individuals from Gujarat.
Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi, in an oblique reference to Modi and Shah, claimed that two individuals would decide who was going to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.
He asserted that the NDA contested the last Assembly election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and hence the next CM would lack the people’s mandate.
He alleged that the BJP has destroyed Bihar. “Bihar’s treasury is empty at a time of transition of power in the state. The government does not have money to pay salaries to MLAs and MLCs. The money that should be spent on development works is not being spent anywhere,” he said, adding that Nitish had emptied the state’s coffers before quitting as CM. He also claimed that a Cabinet meeting had not been held for the last two months.
The RJD national working president further alleged that in 20 years, the NDA government has left Bihar far behind in terms of education, health and industry, with the state retaining the ignominious distinction of being the poorest in the country. “JD(U) is acting as a cell of the BJP,” he claimed.
“The crime rate in Bihar has risen alarmingly. Corruption and loot have increased significantly. The BJP and NDA have ruined the entire state of Bihar,” he alleged.
He further alleged that the government did not have money to pay salaries to MLAs and MLCs as development funds were being diverted. Payments to contractors have also reportedly stopped.
“When I raised questions about all this, the government official asked for my PAN number and account number and my salary was transferred to my account. It is another matter; I had raised the issue in the interest of all the people of Bihar,” he added.
The NDA swept the 2025 Assembly polls by clinching 202 out of 243 seats in the state Assembly. The sops announced by the Nitish-led government, especially Rs 10,000 for all eligible women, were seen as a key factor behind the landslide victory. The Opposition had termed it “buying votes with public money”.