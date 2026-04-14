'Murder of Constitution': Bihar Congress accuses BJP on Ambedkar Jayanti amid CM change

PATNA: The Bihar Congress on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were imposing a new Chief Minister on Bihar, calling the development a subversion of democratic norms.

Bihar Congress’ media department chairman Rajesh Rathore alleged that the Constitution was effectively “murdered” in Bihar on the occasion of Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. A democratically elected Chief Minister has been shown the door, he claimed.

A Congress leader stated, “Today, Bihar will receive a chief minister imposed upon it by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, a name that has not yet been revealed. It will likely be disclosed by this evening. Why did Narendra Modi and Amit Shah choose the very birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as the date to commit this 'murder of democracy'? BJP’s top leaders want to demonstrate that they stand above the Constitution and hence did it on this date.”

A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, claimed that the new NDA government, to be headed by a BJP Chief Minister, would lack people’s mandate as it would be controlled by two individuals from Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi, in an oblique reference to Modi and Shah, claimed that two individuals would decide who was going to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

He asserted that the NDA contested the last Assembly election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and hence the next CM would lack the people’s mandate.