Bihar deputy CMs, Nishant Kumar to get Z category security cover

PATNA: The newly formed Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Saturday heightened security arrangements for two deputy chief ministers—Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

According to a notification issued by the state home department, both the deputy chief ministers will be provided Z-category security cover. A decision to enhance the security arrangements of the two deputy CMs was taken after an assessment of their security apparatus. Both Chaudhary and Yadav have been made deputy CMs from the JD(U) quota.

The state government also accorded Z category security cover to Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, another notification said.

However, as of now, he is neither a member of the Bihar legislative assembly nor the legislative council.

He is not even an office bearer in JD(U). Nishant now enjoys security cover equivalent to that of deputy CMs Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Yadav.

In addition, the security for former minister and senior JD(U) leader Shrawan Kumar has also been enhanced. He will be given the Y-category security cover.

Z category security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel, equipped with advanced weapons. Former CM Nitish, who recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha member, has been provided Z Plus category security cover by the state government. Z Plus is the highest category of security cover given by the state government.

Meanwhile, the security provided to former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been reduced to Z category from the earlier Z Plus security cover. He is currently a BJP MLA from Lakhisarai and had earlier served as Speaker of the state legislative assembly.