Women politicians' careers begin in men's bedrooms: Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan

PATNA: Women politicians start their careers in men's bedrooms, said independent MP from Bihar’s Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, courting fresh controversy. His remarks went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Speaking on the 131th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2026--Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill--which was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the Opposition voted against it claiming the bill was being linked to delimitation, Yadav described most male politicians as “vultures.”

He said that a culture of exploiting women has become ingrained in politics. “Go to schools, and your daughter faces exploitation; go to college, and exploitation in the name of ragging; go to the office, exploitation is there as well,” the MP said while referring to women being exploited at various levels and different stages.

“Leaders behave like vultures towards women. Women are looked at with predatory intent in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Nearly 70 per cent of leaders watch pornography, check their mobile phones,” he claimed.

He also claimed that women from the downtrodden castes didn’t have representation.

Taking a serious note of the MP’s remarks, Bihar women commission has issued a notice to him over his remarks, calling it a ‘violation of women’s dignity’ and sought a response from him.

“Taking suo motu cognisance of this matter, the Bihar State Women Commission seeks an explanation from you (Yadav) as to why you made such an offensive statement. It also asks why a recommendation should not be made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for cancellation of your membership,” a statement issued by the commission said.

On being contacted, Yadav said that he has not received any notice so far. “I will submit my reply if I get any such notice. I have described what is happening in the society. One can’t ignore truth,” said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has sought an apology from Yadav, calling the statement ‘shocking’.