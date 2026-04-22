Five Bihar teachers suspended, detained over alleged serving of ‘suspected meat’ in midday meal

PATNA: Five teachers at a government school in Bihar’s Rohtas district were on Wednesday suspended and subsequently taken into custody after being accused of serving ‘suspected meat’ to students under the midday meal scheme.

The incident took place at Utkramit Urdu Middle School in Ramudih in Rohtas district. Action was initiated against the teachers after some villagers claimed that the suspected meat, weighing over seven kilograms, was beef and was being fed to the children.

More than 200 students, belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities, are enrolled in the school. The meat was found inside black polythene bags stored in one of the classrooms. As news spread, a large crowd of villagers gathered on the school premises.

Parents of students enrolled in the school accused five teachers, including principal Mohammad Anwar, of serving beef in the midday meal.