JD(U) excludes Nitish Kumar’s son from new national team amid organisational reshuffle

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday released its new national team, with Nishant Kumar not being given any role in the revamped structure.
Nitish will continue to hold the post of the party’s national president, while Sanjay Kumar Jha also retains his position as the party’s national working president. Jha’s return indicates the leadership’s trust and a sense of continuity in organisational functioning.
JD(U) carried out the organisational rejig after Nitish resigned from his CM post and moved to the Rajya Sabha.
The party’s decision not to assign any role to Nishant, who is Nitish’s son, has surprised many, as he has been actively taking part in its various activities.
Nishant is likely to embark on a statewide tour on May 3. The party apparently wants to draw a clear distinction between political activity and official posts by doing so, suggesting that the issue of leadership succession has not been formalised so far.
At the structural level, the party has reduced the number of national vice presidents to one. Former MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi has been named the sole national vice president. The move is being seen as an attempt to streamline the leadership structure.
Senior leaders Manish Verma, Shyam Rajak and Ashok Chowdhary will continue as general secretaries, while Afaque Ahmad Khan and Ghulam Rasool Balyawi have also found places in the list of general secretaries.
Alok Kumar Suman has been appointed treasurer, while Rajeev Ranjan Prasad will take on the dual role of secretary and spokesperson.
With the new team taking shape, the party has geared up to take on new political challenges ahead. There are as many as 24 national office-bearers in the JD(U)’s new set-up.