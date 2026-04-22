JD(U) excludes Nitish Kumar’s son from new national team amid organisational reshuffle

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday released its new national team, with Nishant Kumar not being given any role in the revamped structure.

Nitish will continue to hold the post of the party’s national president, while Sanjay Kumar Jha also retains his position as the party’s national working president. Jha’s return indicates the leadership’s trust and a sense of continuity in organisational functioning.

JD(U) carried out the organisational rejig after Nitish resigned from his CM post and moved to the Rajya Sabha.

The party’s decision not to assign any role to Nishant, who is Nitish’s son, has surprised many, as he has been actively taking part in its various activities.