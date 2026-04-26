BPSC officials under EOU scanner over AEDO exam irregularities in Bihar

PATNA: Officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) are under the scrutiny of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) examination.

The probe has intensified after initial findings showed major irregularities in the examination conducted from April 14 to 21 for recruitment to 935 posts.

Preliminary investigation revealed a nexus involving a “solver gang” and a blacklisted private agency. Deals worth lakhs of rupees were allegedly made with candidates in exchange for ensuring their success in the examination.

“We have already initiated investigation into irregularities in the AEDO examination. So far, eight FIRs have been registered across five districts in connection with the case. Till date, 38 individuals have been arrested,” a senior EOU official told TNIE.

“In fact, copies of all the FIRs have been submitted to EOU by respective district police officials. As involvement of a large-syndicate and a ‘solver gang’ has come to light, it is pertinent to hand over the case to EOU for proper investigation,” the officer pointed out.