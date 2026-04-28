IGIMS cancels MBBS second-semester exams conducted in 2025 after inquiry report points out irregularities

PATNA: In a significant development, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, has cancelled the MBBS second-semester 2025 examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

The decision to cancel the MBBS examination was taken after the institute's internal inquiry committee submitted its report, confirming irregularities in the examination process.

In addition, action has been initiated to remove several personnel, including faculty members and staff, associated with the Dean of Examinations section.

IGIMS deputy director, Prof Dr Vibhuti Prasanna Sinha, who is also the official spokesperson of the institute, said on Tuesday that action was initiated on the basis of findings of the internal inquiry committee.

Though the committee submitted its report much earlier, a final decision was taken on Monday.

Show-cause notices have been served on all personnel associated with the Dean of Examinations section, as well as the students involved. Prof Sinha said, “Strict action will be taken against those against whom the allegations are found to be true.”