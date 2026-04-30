Bihar revenue officers call off month-long strike; to resume work from May 4

PATNA: Bihar’s circle officers (COs) and revenue officers (ROs) on Thursday called off their month-long strike after the state government assured them that their demands would be considered. Officers are expected to resume duties from May 4.

The officers had launched an indefinite strike on February 2 against the state cabinet’s January 29 decision to create the post of sub-divisional revenue officer (SDRO), which they said would affect their promotional prospects and functional autonomy.

The agitation resumed on March 9 after officers alleged that the government had not fulfilled assurances given during earlier talks with then deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The strike was called off after talks between unions representing the officers and revenue and land reforms department secretary Jai Singh.

Union representatives said officers would return to work within 24 hours, but some said duties would resume from May 4 due to holidays, including Labour Day on May 1 and the weekend.

The strike had disrupted key land-related services such as mutation, ‘dakhil-kharij’ and issuance of certificates.

During the strike, the government had suspended several officers and temporarily handed over land revenue work to block development officers.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer C K Anil has been shifted from the revenue department to the Bihar State Planning Board as advisor, according to a notification issued by the general administration department.