Communal violence in Nepal prompts heightened security along Bihar border

Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district following communal violence in neighbouring Nepal, with police stepping up surveillance and deploying additional personnel as a precautionary measure, officials said on Saturday.

The heightened security comes amid continuing tensions in several districts of Nepal after communal clashes erupted in Sunsari district in Koshi province last weekend.

According to officials, at least three people were killed and dozens injured in clashes and police firing following a dispute over the use of loudspeakers during celebrations by two religious communities on Sunday.

The unrest later spread to other parts of the country, prompting Nepalese authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and reinforce security deployment. On Friday, an indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Saptari district in Madhesh province, which borders India.

In response, police in Bihar's Madhubani district have intensified vigil along the international border to prevent any spillover of tension.

An official statement said intensive surveillance, vehicle checks and search operations are being conducted on all major and alternative border routes. Additional security personnel have also been deployed at border police stations.

Police appealed to residents to follow administrative directives, avoid spreading or believing rumours and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

(With inputs from PTI)