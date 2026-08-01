Prashant Kishor files complaint with Bihar CEO against Patna SSP over 'partisan role' during Bankipur bypoll

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday filed a complaint with the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of influencing the election process during the Bankipur Assembly by-poll held on July 30.

Kishor alleged that Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and his subordinate police officers, under his command, took actions aimed at influencing the entire electoral process. He claimed that voters were intimidated, people were arrested without any valid reason, and false police cases were registered against Jan Suraaj Party workers in Patna.

At least 20 JSP supporters were detained by police ahead of elections. Kishor said an evidence-backed formal complaint had been submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, who, according to him, assured that an immediate inquiry would be ordered and appropriate action taken against those found responsible.

He claimed that, if necessary, he would approach the Election Commission of India to lodge a formal complaint regarding what he described as excesses committed by police officials before the by-election.

A day before the Bankipur assembly by-election, as well as on polling day, there were several heated arguments between Prashant Kishor and police officials, including the SHO of Jakkanpur police station in Patna, over the detention of JSP supporters.

Physical scuffles and clashes between workers of the BJP and JSP took place at several places during the polling. However, no complaint was lodged in this connection.