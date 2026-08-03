Patna Diary: Bihar prohibition drives more tipplers to Jharkhand, UP for alcohol

Dry tipplers rush to neighbouring states

More and more people from dry Bihar are visiting religious places like Deoghar in Jharkhand and Varanasi in UP to consume alcohol. During an awareness programme at Lok Bhavan in Patna, even CM Samrat Choudhary admitted, “I know people from Bihar have started visiting places like Deoghar, Varanasi, and Kushinagar frequently since there is no prohibition in those places, whereas complete prohibition is in force in Bihar. Some people travel to those states for worshipping deities or other reasons, but the impact of prohibition in public places is clearly visible in Bihar.” He, however, credited ex-CM Nitish Kumar for declaring the state dry.