BARC technical assistant arrested in AEDO paper leak case in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested a technical assistant at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai in connection with the alleged Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) recruitment examination paper leak case.

The accused, Roshan Kumar, has allegedly been involved in leaking the answer key before the examination and circulating it to candidates. He is a resident of Kankariya village in Bihar's Nalanda district.

Acting on a tip off, a three-member EOU team travelled from Patna to Mumbai on Monday and arrested Kumar from the BARC premises with the assistance of the local police. He was subsequently produced before a Mumbai court.

After obtaining transit remand from the court concerned, the EOU is bringing Kumar to Patna for further interrogation. The investigating agency has already prepared a questionnaire for his questioning on Thursday and hopes the interrogation will lead to several new revelations related to the alleged paper leak case.

The investigation revealed that Kumar was present at the Sohsarai examination centre in Nalanda on April 17, the day of the AEDO examination.