Bihar govt's Mines Dept to recruit 1,000 constables to check illegal mining, transportation

PATNA: The Bihar government's Mines and Geology Department has decided to recruit 1,000 constables, on the lines of the state Prohibition and Excise Department, to curb illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals in the state.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Mines and Geology Minister Pramod Kumar said the department has prepared a proposal to recruit 1,000 Khana Sipahis (constables) on the pattern of the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Kumar said having a dedicated enforcement force of its own would not only bring greater transparency to mining activities but also enable the department to conduct raids independently whenever required.

He said that the department currently depends on the local police to conduct raids against illegal mining, transportation and storage. This also places an additional burden on the district administration, which is already responsible for maintaining law and order, he added.

Stating that the recruitment would be carried out through the Commission, the minister said the department was working out the eligibility criteria as well as the modalities for the recruitment and training of the constables.