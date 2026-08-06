Bihar govt's Mines Dept to recruit 1,000 constables to check illegal mining, transportation

PATNA: The Bihar government's Mines and Geology Department has decided to recruit 1,000 constables, on the lines of the state Prohibition and Excise Department, to curb illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals in the state.
Announcing the decision on Thursday, Mines and Geology Minister Pramod Kumar said the department has prepared a proposal to recruit 1,000 Khana Sipahis (constables) on the pattern of the Prohibition and Excise Department.
Kumar said having a dedicated enforcement force of its own would not only bring greater transparency to mining activities but also enable the department to conduct raids independently whenever required.
He said that the department currently depends on the local police to conduct raids against illegal mining, transportation and storage. This also places an additional burden on the district administration, which is already responsible for maintaining law and order, he added.
Stating that the recruitment would be carried out through the Commission, the minister said the department was working out the eligibility criteria as well as the modalities for the recruitment and training of the constables.
Expressing his satisfaction over the sharp rise in revenue collections in the initial four months of the current financial year, Kumar said that the department collected 790.23 crore in the first four months against Rs 590.12 crore collected in the corresponding period of the last fiscal 2025-26.
The department collected Rs 221.11 crore, or 38.85 per cent higher revenue than collected during the corresponding period (up to July) of the previous financial year. “This reflects an exceptional increase in revenue collection during the financial year 2026-27,” he remarked.
Normally, the department witnesses a 10 per cent annual rise in its revenue collections. Stating that the department has set a revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal, the minister expressed hope that “we will certainly be able to achieve the target.”
A total of 16,401 raids were conducted against illegal mining and transportation up to July 2025-26, Kumar said, adding that the raids lead to arrest of 198 persons, seizure of 2058 vehicles, apart from Rs 31.24 crore recovered as penalties.
A total of 16,861 raids have been conducted up to July in the current financial year 2026-27, the minister said, adding that 278 persons were arrested, while 2497 vehicles were seized. In addition, Rs 32.64 crore has been recovered as penalty in the same period.