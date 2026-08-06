Tejashwi Yadav slams NDA, says Bihar law and order has 'completely collapsed'

RJD national working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government, alleging that the state's law and order situation had "completely collapsed" and accusing the ruling alliance of protecting criminals.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav said, “Bihar’s law and order situation has completely collapsed. The state government has miserably failed in checking it. NDA leaders are patronising criminals”.

He also alleged that the government was indifferent to the rising number of crimes in the state, including murder, rape and molestation, and claimed those in power were maintaining a "stoic silence" over the deteriorating situation.

Referring to the alleged abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav, the RJD leader demanded a government job for the victim's wife. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family towards the education of the deceased's two children up to Class 12 and urged the state government to support their higher education.

Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted on July 6 from the busy Karbigahiya-Patna Junction area. His family informed the police immediately, but alleged that prompt action was not taken. His body was recovered five days later from the Athmalgola area.

Yadav further demanded action against the Siwan district Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate over the alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during the July 25 student protest in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)