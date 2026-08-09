Fake IAS officer posing as NSA Ajit Doval's 'undercover agent' arrested in Bihar.

PATNA: A man posing as an IAS officer and allegedly claiming to be an "undercover agent" of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been arrested under Gogri police station limits in Bihar's Khagaria district, with police claiming to have unearthed assets worth more than Rs 100 crore linked to him.

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta alias Chikku, was arrested after a joint team of the district investigation unit (DIU) and Gogri police raided his premises at Jamalpur Bazar for nearly seven-and-a-half hours on Saturday.

Police said Gupta allegedly used his fake IAS identity and claimed links with the NSA to dupe people in several districts of the state. He allegedly displayed "IAS" and "Government of India" sign boards on his private luxury vehicles to lend credibility to his claims.

Two luxury vehicles were seized during the raid. Both reportedly carried "Government of India" markings. The police are now verifying the ownership documents and the authenticity of the government credentials displayed on the vehicles.

"The search also led to the recovery of around 31 litres of foreign liquor, including a bottle allegedly valued at more than Rs 1 lakh", a member of the raiding team said, adding that a separate case under the Excise and Prohibition Act has been registered against him.