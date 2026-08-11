Bihar liquor ban will continue, JD(U) says, rejecting Manjhi's 'Gujarat model' call

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United), a major coalition partner in the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar, on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of rolling back the liquor ban, saying prohibition was implemented after taking all parties into confidence.

JD(U) MLA and party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told the media that there was no question of reviewing the prohibition law. The liquor ban was enforced in Bihar under the leadership of former chief minister Nitish Kumar and would continue, he asserted.

The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, implemented in April 2016, imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of liquor in the state. However, some relaxations were introduced following demands from leaders of different political parties.

Kumar's remarks came in response to Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi's suggestion that Bihar adopt the Gujarat model of prohibition.

Manjhi's HAM is an NDA ally both in the state and at the Centre. Manjhi had demanded a review of the liquor ban.

The JD(U) leader said prohibition had improved Bihar's human development indicators on various parameters and had been appreciated by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is no question of review of prohibition law,” he added.