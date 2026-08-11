'Empty coffers': Bihar government struggling with salary payments, claims Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed the NDA government in Bihar over alleged non-payment of salaries to employees for several months, claiming that the state’s “empty coffers” had created a situation of financial anarchy.

An RJD statement earlier in the day said Yadav had written to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary regarding the “non-payment of salaries to teachers in grant-aided Madrasas and Sanskrit schools”.

Yadav told reporters in Patna: “These people have carried out such loot of the treasury that the government is struggling to pay salaries of employees across departments. Coffers are almost empty.”

The RJD national working president alleged that corruption was rampant in Bihar, and that “no public work is possible without paying bribes”.

“No action is being taken against corrupt officials. They are going scot free. It appears as if there is no government in the state,” Yadav said.

Yadav also claimed that even legislators and ministers were not getting salaries on time.

“Even I did not get salary for five months at one point of time,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)