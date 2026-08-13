NEET-UG paper leak case: Two doctors among three arrested in Bihar for ‘ghostwriting’

PATNA: Three people, including two MBBS doctors, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG question paper leak case, officials said.

One of them, identified as Dr Ravishankar, is alleged to be the mastermind of a gang that provided ‘ghostwriters’ to candidates appearing for the examination. A team of Economic Offences Unit (EOU) officials laid a trap outside Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna and arrested Dr Ravishankar alias Samrat, his brother Ashwini Kumar and another doctor, identified as Dr Ujjawal Raj.

The trio had allegedly come to take the NEET re-examination at the centre in place of other candidates. They were produced before a court after being interrogated at the EOU police station. The court subsequently remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody.

Dr Ravishankar, a native of Maksudpur village under Shahjehanpur police station limits in Patna district, is a final-year MBBS student at Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences at Pawapuri in Nalanda district.

At least three cases are registered against him at different police stations in Lakhisarai district.

Dr Ravishankar’s wife, Madhu Priya, is also allegedly associated with the NEET-UG examination racket. She was earlier accused of impersonating a candidate in the AEDO examination.

Dr Ravishankar’s elder brother Ashwini Kumar was allegedly assigned to arrange candidates for the NEET re-examination.

Dr Ujjawal Raj is a native of Dilawarpur village under Kesaria police station limits in East Champaran district. He is also a final-year MBBS student at Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences at Pawapuri in Nalanda district.

“All the three are closely associated with each other,” an investigating officer said.

A case was registered against Dr Ujjawal Raj at Kota police station in Rajasthan. He was allegedly involved in arranging seven ‘scholars’ to take the NEET-UG examination in place of candidates. In addition, a case is pending against him at Madhuban police station in Bihar’s Purnea district.

Police had recovered Rs 2.95 lakh in cash and a luxury car during a raid at his hideouts in Purnea.