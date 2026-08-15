Bihar CM pitches exam reform, student portal and one crore jobs by 2030 in I-Day speech

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a number of measures on Saturday aimed at addressing student grievances and restoring confidence in the examination system, following Gen Z protests.

Hoisting the national flag at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna to mark the 80th Independence Day, Choudhary said a state-level examination reform committee would be constituted to make examinations more transparent, impartial and modern.

"The faith of students in examinations is our foremost concern. A state-level examination reform committee will be established to make examinations smooth, transparent, impartial and modern," he said.

Choudhary announced that the 'Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal', a dedicated online platform for students to lodge complaints and seek redressal, would be launched on August 17 .

"We are starting the Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal on August 17, which will extend our successful 'Sahyog' portal to the students, receive their complaints and resolve them within 30 days," he said.

The government will also establish student welfare directorates in all concerned departments to improve coordination and ensure more effective implementation of schemes and initiatives related to students.

"The Bihar government is determined to provide quality education, an improved examination system and a bright future to the students," Choudhary said.

The chief minister also underlined employment generation as a top priority for his government, reiterating the target of providing one crore government jobs and employment opportunities to the youth by 2030.

The announcements come against the backdrop of widespread student protests in Bihar over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, putting examination transparency, recruitment and youth employment at the centre of political discourse in the state.