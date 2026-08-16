After Bankipur win, Prashant Kishor plans Bihar tour to strengthen Jan Suraaj ahead of council polls

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor is set to undertake a statewide tour of Bihar in September to strengthen the party's grassroots organisation ahead of the upcoming Legislative Council elections from the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

JSP state president Manoj Bharti said the party was focusing on expanding its organisational network at the grassroots level, with a series of programmes and public meetings planned across the state. Kishor is expected to visit several districts as part of the organisational expansion drive.

The move comes after Kishor's victory in the Bankipur bypoll.

Meanwhile, Kishor on Saturday visited Madhubani and met the family of 20-year-old Roshan Yadav, who died while in police custody. He later met Madhubani SSP Yogendra Kumar along with Roshan's family members.

Kishor said the SSP had assured him that an inquiry into Roshan's death would be conducted under the supervision of the district administration in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines. The inquiry report will also be sent to the NHRC, while the post-mortem report is expected within the next few days, he said.

According to Kishor, police and the district administration have maintained that Roshan died by suicide, while his family has alleged that he died after being assaulted. He said the post-mortem findings and the administrative inquiry would be crucial in establishing the circumstances surrounding the death.

Kishor also questioned the circumstances surrounding Roshan's initial detention on May 27.

He said the SSP had assured him that the inquiry would examine why Roshan was arrested, why his family was allegedly not informed in writing, why he was kept at Rahika police station without being produced before a court, and whether he was subjected to assault or torture.

Kishor said the SSP had assured him that responsibility would be fixed and action taken against officials found guilty by August 25. He added that he would meet the SSP again after 10 days if no action was taken.