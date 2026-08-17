At least six killed, several injured in stampede at Bihar’s Ashok Dham temple

At least six devotees were killed and several injured in stampede that happened at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.

According to the officials, devotees thronged the temple on Monday morning to offer water to lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar said, "At least six devotees died in the stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai on Monday morning.

Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has expressed condolence for the death of the devotees. In a post on X, he said, " The incident at Ashokdham in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My heart is filled with grief upon hearing the news of the deaths of devotees in the accident."

"Necessary instructions have been given to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured", he added.

Further details are awaited.