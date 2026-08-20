Detergent instead of salt: 36 students fall ill after eating midday meal in Bihar school

PATNA: At least 36 girl students fell ill after a cook inadvertently added detergent powder instead of salt to their midday meal at a government school in Nalanda district on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Middle School in Parasi under the Noorsarai police station area. The affected students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital after they complained of dizziness and vomiting. Officials said all the students were stable and out of danger.
School principal Shailendra Kumar Singh said the midday meal, comprising soybean rice, was supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu. Some students had already eaten when others complained that the food lacked salt.
According to local residents, containers of salt and detergent powder had been kept at the same place in the school kitchen. The cook allegedly mistook the detergent for salt and added it to the food. The students were initially provided first aid at the school but were later shifted to Sadar Hospital when their condition did not improve.
Nalanda Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and took stock of the students’ condition. He said none of the children were in danger.
State Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar also visited the hospital and met the affected students. He spoke to doctors and said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to determine the lapse.
This is the second such incident in the state in the past three months. On May 7, around 300 students had fallen ill after consuming the midday meal at a government middle school in the Saharsa district. The midday meal was allegedly contaminated by a dead snake.
The incident had come to light after the students complained of stomach ache and nausea. “This is repeatedly happening in government schools. The government should take the matter seriously,” a social activist said.