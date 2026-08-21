Bihar PhD researchers’ protest enters Day 18, march to Lok Bhavan on August 22

PATNA: Researchers from Bihar have announced a protest march to Lok Bhavan in Patna on August 22 in support of their multiple demands even as their protest at dharna site at Gardanibagh in the state capital entered its 18th day on Friday.

Some of the protesters are also on hunger strike to press the Bihar government to concede their demands, including the recruitment of assistant professors in the state’s universities in a "fair" manner. A section of protesters is on an indefinite hunger strike.

The indefinite hunger strike by them at the Gardanibagh protest site continued despite worsening health of Kumud Patel, the state convenor of the All PhD Holders and Research Scholars of Bihar, who is leading the agitation. The protesters, however, remain firm on their demands.

Addressing a press conference, Patel accused the state government of ignoring the demands of researchers and youths. He said the demands had been raised for a long time, but no concrete steps had been taken so far. He said the decision to intensify and expand the agitation was taken in view of the government’s alleged inaction.