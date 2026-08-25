BPSC exam row: Bihar police use water cannons to disperse students during their march to CM's residence

Protesting students broke through police barricades while marching towards the Bihar chief minister’s residence on Tuesday, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse them.

A large number of BPSC TRE-4 aspirants and other students began their pre-announced march from Gandhi Maidan and reached Dak Bungalow crossing, where police detained several protesters.

Carrying the tricolour, the students jostled with police and broke through the barricades as they attempted to move towards the CM’s residence.

The protesters have been agitating in Patna’s Gardanibagh area for weeks, demanding a single-tier examination for BPSC TRE-4, transparency in the recruitment process, BSSC recruitment exams and fair opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates.

Citing alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination, the students have also demanded its cancellation.

(With inputs from PTI)