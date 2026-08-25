BPSC exam row: Students break barricades near Bihar CM residence, do rain dance amid water cannons

Students protesting over recruitment and examination issues in Bihar broke through police barricades as they marched towards the chief minister's residence in Patna on Tuesday. Police used water cannons to disperse them, prompting some protesters to break into a 'rain dance'.
A large number of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) job aspirants and other students began their pre-announced march from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and reached the Dak Bungalow crossing, where police detained several protesters.
Many of the students were carrying the national flag and jostled with police before breaking through the barricades. Police then deployed water cannons, but instead of retreating, some protesters began dancing in the water.
Heavy police deployment was put in place at major intersections across the city, with additional forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF), deployed at Dak Bungalow crossing.
The students have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area for weeks. Their demands include a single-tier examination for BPSC-TRE 4, greater transparency in recruitment, recruitment examinations by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and fair opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates. They have also called for the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, citing alleged irregularities.
Meanwhile, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said the state government had addressed the issues raised during the BPSC aspirants' protests and that its doors remained open for dialogue.
He said the government was committed to resolving problems faced by young people in the state, while maintaining that the student protests were not the sole reason for its actions.
"All the issues over which the students were staging a sit-in have been resolved. It is not as if the student agitation was the sole reason for this; it is the government's very intent to resolve the problems faced by our youth in a timely manner. We have addressed every issue raised by the youth," Tiwari said.
He said almost all the students' demands had been met and invited them to raise any remaining concerns with the government. "For any students who wish to convey further points to the government, the doors for dialogue remain wide open. Let the students come, talk, and get their issues resolved; the government belongs to them," he said.
Protesters, however, said several longstanding concerns over Bihar's education and recruitment systems remained unresolved.
Protester Vikas Bhatt said students were seeking improvements to the education system and action over repeated examination paper leaks.
Speaking to ANI, Vikas said, "Our demand is that the education system in Bihar be improved. We are raising issues regarding the frequent exam paper leaks in the state. Look at the recruitment for librarians, it hasn't happened for 18 years; do you need 1,800 years? Whenever we stage a protest, they simply offer assurances and leave it at that. How can things go on like this?"
"Three recruitment drives were announced through the BSSC, but it has been three years. We have repeatedly besieged the BSSC commission, demanding that the exam dates be announced. Despite this, they keep asking for 15 days' time. Apart from the BPSC, there isn't a single commission in Bihar that issues an annual calendar," he added.
Tuesday's protests came as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the launch of monthly 'Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir' (student support camps) to address students' grievances.
"The Bihar government is launching Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir starting today to ensure prompt resolution of students' grievances. These camps will be organised at educational institutions on the fourth Tuesday of every month," Choudhary wrote in a social media post.
The camps will allow students to raise their grievances directly with the government officials concerned, he added.
Choudhary also said students would be able to register complaints online and track their status through a portal and Helpline 1100.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)