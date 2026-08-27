Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas after Nepal disaster

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas along the Nepal border, a day after devastating flash floods killed at least 162 people and left many missing.

Bihar was put on alert as floodwaters from the neighbouring country entered the Gandak river and reached a barrage on Wednesday, prompting authorities to open all 36 gates to control the surge.

In a post on X, Choudhary wrote, "In view of the floods in Nepal, I conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation in Bihar's border areas, including Bagaha, Valmikinagar, Bettiah, and Motihari. I also reviewed the administrative preparedness regarding the potential impact, necessary precautionary measures, safety, and relief and rescue operations."

He also directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps with utmost promptness and preparedness.

"Ensuring the safety of citizens in flood-affected areas and providing them with every possible assistance remains our highest priority," he added.

The water discharge from the Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar in West Champaran declined from 1.50 lakh cusecs at 11 pm on Wednesday to 1.04 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning.

"The water discharge from the Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar peaked at 1.50 lakh cusecs at 11 pm on Wednesday, after which the water level began receding," said the Water Resources Department (WRD) in a statement on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)