Gandak water level recedes as Bihar stays on high alert after Nepal floods

PATNA: The water level of the Gandak river, which rose sharply after flash floods in Nepal, showed a receding trend on Thursday, bringing relief to residents of low-lying areas in northern Bihar as discharge from the Valmikinagar barrage also declined.

Bihar was put on high alert on Wednesday as floodwaters from Nepal entered the Gandak river and reached the barrage, prompting the authorities concerned to open all 36 gates to control the surge.

The water discharge from Valmikinagar barrage declined from 1.50 lakh cusecs at 11 pm on Wednesday to 1.04 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning.

"The water discharge from the Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar peaked at 1.50 lakh cusecs at 11 pm on Wednesday, after which the water level began receding," the Water Resources Department said in a statement on Thursday.

A receding trend in the Gandak river was noticed, an official said.

"But due to rainfall in Nepal's Devghat area late at night, the water level started rising again," he said.

No adverse impact on the embankments has been reported so far, while the Water Resources Department is continuously monitoring the situation and remains on alert, the official said.

The Ganga river's water level is also showing a declining trend, though a marginal rise of 1-2 cm may be recorded at some locations, another official said.

"The department is closely monitoring the situation and has kept all necessary flood-protection measures in place," he said.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held a meeting with Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other top officials on Wednesday to review the situation.