Bihar government to drop word 'Fail' from students' marksheets and replace it with 'Eligible for Skill Training'

PATNA: Bihar government has decided to remove the word “Fail” from the marksheets of students appearing for examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

State education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on Friday that under the proposed change, students who do not clear an examination will have the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training” mentioned on their marksheets instead of “Fail”.

He said the rules would be changed accordingly, and the education department would soon issue necessary directions to the BSEB.

“Failure to secure the expected marks in an examination does not diminish a child’s talent,” the minister said, stressing the need to encourage students rather than label them on the basis of their examination performance.

He also announced that special classes would be organised for one month for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination to help them prepare better and improve their chances of success.