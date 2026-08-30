Bihar LoP Tejashwi dares Manjhi, Chirag to contest unreserved seats over reservation remarks

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday dared Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan to contest elections from unreserved constituencies.

Tejashwi's reaction came a day after Manjhi and his son Santosh Kumar Suman demanded a review of the reservation policy and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Reacting to statements by Manjhi and Suman, Chirag Paswan had said that if they talked about the creamy layer, both father and son should resign from their posts as they also come under the creamy layer.

Speaking to media persons after his return from New Delhi, Tejashwi lambasted Manjhi and Chirag over their remarks on reservation quotas, sub-classification and the creamy layer. He also alleged they were making statements “at the behest of the RSS”.

Claiming that the BJP-RSS was trying to divert attention from its “objective” of ending reservation, Tejashwi said the Union ministers' so-called divergent views on sub-quota in reservation were intended to gauge the mood among supporters of reservation.

“Those who have no independent political existence often act under the direction of such a bunch of thoughts,” the RJD national working president said, taking a swipe at Manjhi and Chirag, who are serving as ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet.