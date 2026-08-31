Bihar congress rebels plan Capital protest for party revamp

PATNA: A section of disgruntled Congress leaders from Bihar is set to stage a protest outside the party headquarters in Delhi on September 8, demanding organisational changes and greater access to leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi.

They are seeking removal of Congress general secretary and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state Congress president Rajesh Kumar, holding the state leadership responsible for the party’s poor performance in the 2025 assembly elections.

The disgruntled Congress leaders have alleged “organisational corruption” in the state unit and sought withdrawal of disciplinary notices issued to 47 leaders. “We have informed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about our agitation,” a leader said.

Former Bihar Congress research wing chairman Anand Madhav revealed that the group had already raised the issue with Kharge and senior leaders K C Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot at a meeting in Patna last year but was denied an audience with the party president and Gandhi.

“The state unit exceeded its powers by expelling nine leaders,” Madhav alleged.