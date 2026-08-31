Bihar plans brain mapping in schools to help students make career choices

PATNA: The Bihar government is mulling a proposal to introduce brain mapping for students enrolled in government schools. Brain mapping, the first of its kind in the state, is another major change towards education reforms during the BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Talking to media persons after a review meeting with senior officials in Katihar, state education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said that the education department was considering over brain mapping of school students to help identify their natural interests, intelligence types, and ideal career paths.

“The initiative aims to provide scientific career guidance, steering students away from peer or parental pressure and helping them select academic streams (like Science, Commerce, or Arts) that align with their innate capabilities,” the education minister said.

With the introduction of brain mapping, students will not rely on traditional marks secured in examinations. It will help them to choose their career based on their intellect and interest. The proposed framework will integrate brain mapping techniques with psychometric testing, he added.

“The initiative includes assessing student profiles across multiple intelligence fields based on established psychological frameworks, the minister said, adding that the proposal aligned with other student-centric initiatives by the state government, including drafting policies to tackle digital addiction and regulating screen time for children in consultation with experts from NIMHANS.

The state education department has also planned to introduce special classes for students appearing for the Matric (secondary) supplementary examination.