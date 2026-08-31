Chirag Paswan says LJP(RV) MLA will be expelled if found guilty in Delhi hotel row

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said party leader Sanjay Singh, a minister in the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government, would lose his ministerial post and be expelled from the party if the allegations against him in the Delhi hotel row were proved.
Singh, the MLA from Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has been at the centre of a controversy over allegations that he misbehaved with a woman hotel staff member in New Delhi.
Responding to a media query, Chirag said the allegations against the party MLA were serious in nature. "I will not protect anyone found guilty, even if the person is a member of his family," he added.
He said the party had sought an explanation from Singh, who had presented his side before the party forum.
Chirag urged the woman involved to present the facts and appealed to the hotel management to cooperate. He also said he would personally seek a probe by the Bihar government.
"Whatever the facts may be, an investigation should be conducted. Even if the accused is from my party or my family, I would not protect him because Bihar's image is being tarnished. There should be facts, not just allegations and counter-allegations. Whoever is found guilty should face the strictest possible action," he said.
"I say this before all of you that if a person from my party is found guilty, not only will he be removed from his post and kept away from the party, but I will play an important role in ensuring that he receives the strictest possible punishment," he remarked.
Singh has been accused by Tej Pratap of allegedly behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a Delhi hotel. Tej Pratap claimed hotel staff intervened and brought the situation under control.
Following the allegations, Singh demanded an apology from Tej Pratap and served him with a Rs 50-crore defamation notice.