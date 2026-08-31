Chirag Paswan says LJP(RV) MLA will be expelled if found guilty in Delhi hotel row

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said party leader Sanjay Singh, a minister in the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government, would lose his ministerial post and be expelled from the party if the allegations against him in the Delhi hotel row were proved.

Singh, the MLA from Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, has been at the centre of a controversy over allegations that he misbehaved with a woman hotel staff member in New Delhi.

Responding to a media query, Chirag said the allegations against the party MLA were serious in nature. "I will not protect anyone found guilty, even if the person is a member of his family," he added.

He said the party had sought an explanation from Singh, who had presented his side before the party forum.