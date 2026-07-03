Rabri Devi and Lalu vacates Iconic 10 Circular Road bungalow

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, Rabri Devi, has officially vacated her 10 Circular Road government bungalow.

Rabri Devi, along with her husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, shifted their belongings to their private residence in the Kautilya Nagar locality of Patna. This move concludes the Lalu family's 20-year stay at the high-profile address, which has been the epicenter of Bihar politics and has witnessed numerous political ups and downs.

The relocation follows a notice sent by the state Building Construction Department on June 22, instructing Rabri Devi to vacate the premises within seven days. While she initially sought an extension until July 5, the family ultimately relented and chose to transition directly into their newly constructed building at Kautilya Nagar. As the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, Rabri Devi has been allotted a new government residence at 39 Hardinge Road, though the family has prioritized their private home for now. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has also shifted with his family to a separate government house located on Polo Road.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow, which was originally allotted to Rabri Devi in 2006, has seen the family navigate significant political shifts, including Tejashwi Yadav’s tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. With the historic residence now empty, the state government has already reallotted the bungalow to cabinet minister Nand Kishor Ram.