Battle for Bankipur: BJP names candidate as Prashant Kishor shakes up bypoll

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice-president Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, setting the stage for a high-profile contest in the constituency with Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also in the fray.

Polling for the bypoll will be held on July 30 and votes will be counted on August 3.

In a press release, BJP national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh announced Abhishek Kumar's candidature. Abhishek, considered close to BJP chief Nitin Nabin, belongs to the Kayastha community, which has a sizeable presence in the Bankipur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP and former Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha extended his support to Prashant Kishor through a post on X. His endorsement is being seen as significant given his enduring popularity in Patna and the constituency's social and political profile.

"Political Dhamaka in Bihar!!!! The most deserving, visionary, an intellectual par excellence, a man of the masses, most loved, admired and talked about personality in totality Prashant Kishor at last has jumped into the fray and has created a real sensation, in political circle and in public, all over the country by entering into the by-election," Sinha wrote.

"Being a 'Bihari Babu', I find this news politically most interesting and of course explosive. Today unity 'among all' is the call of the day. Hope, wish and pray... people in general, younger generation in particular should support him cutting across caste, creed and party affiliations. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind!" he added.