Bihar EOU raids excise inspector's premises in DA case involving alleged Rs 2.36 crore illicit assets

PATNA: Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at five premises linked to an excise inspector accused of possessing assets worth Rs 2.36 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused, Ankesh Kumar Gond, is currently posted in Siwan district. Searches were carried out at locations in Patna, Munger and Siwan after the EOU obtained permission from a special vigilance court.

According to officials, a preliminary inquiry found that Gond had allegedly amassed assets exceeding his known income by around Rs 2.36 crore.

Separate EOU teams began searches early on Thursday and are examining property records, bank account details, financial documents and other records.

The raids are being conducted at Gond's residence in Sultanpur under Danapur police station limits in Patna, his ancestral house in Chandanbagh under Kasim Bazar police station in Munger, a commercial building in Lallupokhara in Munger, his office in the Excise Department in Siwan and his rented accommodation behind the registry office in Chitragupta Nagar, Siwan.

Officials said the investigation is focused on assessing his income, real estate holdings, bank accounts, investments and other movable and immovable assets. The total value of the assets and any seizures will be disclosed after the investigation is completed.

The EOU said it has been taking action against public officials accused of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets and has initiated similar proceedings against several officials in the past.

Officials added that the recovered documents and assets will be evaluated after the searches conclude, following which further legal action will be taken. The search operation is still underway.