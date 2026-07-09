Muslim woman forced to remove niqab in Bihar

PATNA: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves, a group of Hindutva supporters allegedly forced a Muslim woman to remove her niqab (veil) after she was spotted with a Hindu man in Bihar’s Nawada district.

Sources said that her friend was forced to apply sindoor to her forehead. A video of the incident was posted on social media platforms last Thursday. The woman is seen pleading with the Hindutva mob to stop, but her repeated appeals went unheeded.

“Video to banega. “Saboot to rahega” (We will make the video for evidence),” one miscreant reportedly remarked as others removed her burqa and exposed her forehead, amid chants of ‘Jai Bajranbali’.

The woman’s Hindu friend also pleaded with them not to harass her. But one of the harassers says, “Arey, tum idhar sindoor daalo aur phir Muslim rivaaz mein karte rehna” (Apply the sindoor. You can get married in the Muslim way later.” Later, they followed the couple and continued making videos.

A senior police officer posted in Nawada said that police have obtained the viral video. The authenticity of the video was being verified, he said, adding that police would also contact the victim to record her statement. The shocking incident has sparked off tension in the area.

More details in the case are awaited as police are currently looking into the matter.