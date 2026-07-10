Bihar court awards death sentence to accused in 10-year-old girl's rape and murder

PATNA: A Bihar court on Friday awarded capital punishment to an individual accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after outraging her modesty under Dalmiangar police station limits in Rohtas district in 2020. The court also ordered the convict, Baliram Singh, to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 to the victim’s mother.

Describing the incident as ‘rarest of the rare’, additional district and sessions judge, Arvind, awarded death sentence to the accused.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place at a village under Dalmianagar police station limits in Rohtas district on November 15, 2020, when the accused lured the victim by offering chocolates, took her to her house and raped her. The accused later killed the victim, cut her body into pieces and stuffed them in a wooden box.

However, some neighbours had seen Baliram Singh with the girl before the incident. When she failed to return home, her family began searching for her.

On inputs provided by the neighbours, police conducted a raid at the accused’s house and recovered the body stuffed in the wooden box. The body was sent to Sasaram sadar hospital for post-mortem. Special Public Prosecutor, Heera Pratap Singh said that 11 witnesses were produced in the court. Based on statements of witnesses and evidence, the court initially pronounced the accused guilty and on Friday awarded death sentence.