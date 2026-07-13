Drunken police officer opens fire at soldier who tried to help following road accident in Bihar's Vaishali, arrested

PATNA: A drunken police officer opened fire at a soldier in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The soldier identified as Rajnish Kumar suffered minor injuries to his eyes.

The incident took place on National Highway-22 near Banthu village under Bhagwanpur station limits on Monday when a car carrying the police department’s logo met with an accident. The man inside the car signalled for help after the mishap.

As soon as the soldier, along with other passers-by, reached the spot and tried to take the occupant out of the car, he opened fire with his service revolver.

The Army personnel, however, escaped unhurt, but the gunpowder caused injuries to their eyes.

Residents and passers-by were stunned at the behaviour of the police officer, who was allegedly in a drunken state.

The police officer also hurled abuses at residents who attempted to save him. On receiving information, a police team from Bhagwanpur police station rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd