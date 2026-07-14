In a first, life term to mother-son duo in human trafficking case

PATNA: In a first, a Bihar court on Monday convicted two accused in a human trafficking case and awarded life imprisonment. The court also imposed a penalty of RS 1 lakh. The accused would have to serve three years more in the prison if they failed to pay the fine.

Additional district and sessions judge Manvendra Mishra found Niyoti Devi (43) and her son Nagesh Bhuyian (19) guilty in a case lodged at Naurangia police station in West Champaran district. Both mother and son were stated to be residents of West Bengal but were involved in human trafficking in West Champaran district.

Police had rescued three minor girls from their captivity and registered a case against them on January 22 this year.

The girls were rescued from near Haldia Chatti locality when they were being taken West Bengal after being lured from their native village in Champaran district in Bihar.

Prosecution counsel Jitendra Bharti said that the girls were being trafficked to West Bengal where they were to be sold. The case was listed for speedy trial as both the accused were arrested from the spot.