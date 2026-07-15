Ahead of Bankipur bypoll, several Jan Suraaj leaders join BJP in Bihar

In a setback to the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ahead of the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, several of its senior leaders and workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday during an induction ceremony at the BJP's state office in Patna, ANI reported.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi formally inducted the new members into the party.

Among those who joined the BJP were former Digha candidate Bittu Singh, mayoral candidate Vineeta Bittu, Kumhrar candidate KC Sinha and Maner candidate Gopal Singh. A large number of Jan Suraaj workers also joined the party.

Welcoming the new entrants, Saraogi said they had been inspired by the BJP's policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Many Jan Suraj leaders have joined the party, inspired by the BJP's policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the new members will work to further strengthen the organisation, and the BJP family welcomes them," he said.

After joining the BJP, Bittu Singh declared his commitment to the party.

"I will not leave the BJP now; I will live and die here," he said, expressing faith in the BJP's ideology and leadership and pledging to work with full dedication.