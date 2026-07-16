Bankipur bypoll turns into BJP-Jan Suraaj showdown as campaign gathers pace

PATNA: As campaigning intensifies for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, the contest is increasingly being seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), with political observers and voters offering differing views on the outcome.

Outside a grocery shop in Mandiri, trader Sudhir Kumar expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects. “The pitch is already set. What remains to be seen is the batting and the bowling, and the BJP has placed its fielders well. In Bankipur, only the result is left now. Jan Suraaj seems to have no batsmen, while the BJP has strong bowlers,” he said.

However, Madhurendra Prasad, a voter originally from Jehanabad and now settled in Bankipur, believed the constituency was witnessing a political shift. “People in Bankipur are increasingly getting Pleased with Prashant because they are not Satisfied with Sinha (BJP candidate Neeraj K. Sinha),” he said.

Many voters expect the BJP to retain the seat, but with a reduced margin compared to its victory by more than 44,000 votes in the 2025 Assembly election. Both the BJP and Jan Suraaj have stepped up campaigning across the constituency ahead of polling.

The by-election was necessitated after former MLA Nitin Nabin resigned following his election to the Rajya Sabha and his appointment as the BJP's national president. Nabin is leading the BJP's campaign in the constituency.

“For us, just as Nitin was never new, Neeraj is no longer new either. The BJP is a party that works in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and we trust him,” said Bhupendra Prasad and his wife, who belong to the Bhumihar community and settled in Bankipur after moving from Gaya.

“Even in Assembly elections, people here vote keeping Narendra Modi in mind,” they claimed.